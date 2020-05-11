Series of videos for Soldiers and their families who are moving to Hawaii. This video focuses on the Replacement Company.
Visit https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/my-fort/newcomers for more information.
Video by the 28th Public Affairs Detachment
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 23:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|771935
|VIRIN:
|201105-A-AA987-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108051343
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Newcomers: Replacement Company, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT