U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter crew chiefs, with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 (HMLA-469), fire a GAU-21 .50 caliber machine gun and an M240D 7.62 caliber machine gun during a live-fire training event in Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2020. HMLA-469 conducted the training to simulate fighting in a forward operating environment to enhance the squadron’s combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 22:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771925
|VIRIN:
|201103-M-VB420-1080
|Filename:
|DOD_108051316
|Length:
|00:07:21
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMLA-469 Live Fire, by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT