    HMLA-469 Live Fire

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter crew chiefs, with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 (HMLA-469), fire a GAU-21 .50 caliber machine gun and an M240D 7.62 caliber machine gun during a live-fire training event in Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2020. HMLA-469 conducted the training to simulate fighting in a forward operating environment to enhance the squadron’s combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 22:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771925
    VIRIN: 201103-M-VB420-1080
    Filename: DOD_108051316
    Length: 00:07:21
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    UH-1Y Venom
    M240D
    III MEF
    GAU-21
    HMLA-469
    IMAW

