Bushwhacker 20-07_ICTs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771924" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Quick clip on Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base implementing integrated combat turns in support of exercise Bushwhacker 20-07. Integrated combat turns, or ICTs, are the rapid re-arming of the A-10 Thunderbolt II to reduce the pilot's ground time, which allows them to quickly resume air dominance.