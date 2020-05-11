Bushwhacker 20-07_ICTs

Quick clip on Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base implementing integrated combat turns in support of exercise Bushwhacker 20-07. Integrated combat turns, or ICTs, are the rapid re-arming of the A-10 Thunderbolt II to reduce the pilot's ground time, which allows them to quickly resume air dominance.
