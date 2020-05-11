Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newcomers: Medical Inprocessing & Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Series of videos for Soldiers and their families who are moving to Hawaii. This video focuses on medical inprocessing and the Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic on Schofield Barracks.

    Visit https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/my-fort/newcomers for more information.

    Video by the 28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 23:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 771922
    VIRIN: 201105-A-AA987-1002
    Filename: DOD_108051301
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    25th infantry division
    u.s. army hawaii
    newcomers
    usarhaw

