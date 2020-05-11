Newcomers: Medical Inprocessing & Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Series of videos for Soldiers and their families who are moving to Hawaii. This video focuses on medical inprocessing and the Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic on Schofield Barracks.



Visit https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/my-fort/newcomers for more information.



Video by the 28th Public Affairs Detachment