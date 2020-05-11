Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    45th Space Wing Supports Successful Falcon 9 GPS III-4 Launch

    CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Airman Thomas Sjoberg 

    45th Space Wing Public Affairs

    A Falcon 9 GPS III-4 rocket successfully launches from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., November 5, 2020. GPS III satellites were designed to help the U.S. Space Force modernize the current GPS constellation with new technology and advanced capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Thomas Sjoberg)

