A Falcon 9 GPS III-4 rocket successfully launches from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., November 5, 2020. GPS III satellites were designed to help the U.S. Space Force modernize the current GPS constellation with new technology and advanced capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 20:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771920
|VIRIN:
|201105-X-QO603-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108051288
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 45th Space Wing Supports Successful Falcon 9 GPS III-4 Launch, by Amn Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
