    McCain conducts live-fire gunnery exercise during Malabar 2020

    INDIAN OCEAN

    11.05.2020

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Barry Hirayama 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    INDIAN OCEAN - (Nov 5, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) participates in a live-fire gunnery exercise (GUNEX) with ships for multiple nations during Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771914
    VIRIN: 201105-N-WI365-2000
    Filename: DOD_108051228
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    7th Fleet
    live-fire
    U.S. Navy
    GUNEX
    5-inch
    U.S. 7th
    Mark 45
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    Big Bad John
    Free and Open
    Malabar 2020

