INDIAN OCEAN - (Nov 5, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) participates in a live-fire gunnery exercise (GUNEX) with ships for multiple nations during Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771914
|VIRIN:
|201105-N-WI365-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_108051228
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, McCain conducts live-fire gunnery exercise during Malabar 2020, by SCPO Barry Hirayama, identified by DVIDS
