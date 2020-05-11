Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    25th CAB Joint Forcible Entry at JRTC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    25th Infantry Division Soldiers integrated with Royal Thai Army and Indonesian Army Soldiers as a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) during a night air assault at Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk. 25th Combat Aviation Brigade utilized 16 UH-60 Blackhawks, three CH-47 Chinooks and four AH-64 Apaches to transport over 400 personal in total darkness for mass combat power for the Warrior Brigade at the start of JRTC. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 18:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771913
    VIRIN: 201105-A-XP872-718
    Filename: DOD_108051203
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Joint Forcible Entry at JRTC, by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    chinook
    25th infantry Division
    ch47
    night vision
    Blackhawk
    JRTC
    night training
    nvg
    Fort Polk
    Apache
    air assault
    infantry
    readiness
    training
    Tropic Lightning
    RTA
    25ID
    Royal Thai Army
    Lethality
    Light Fighters
    25CAB
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division
    WingsOfLightning
    JRTC 21-01

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT