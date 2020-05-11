25th CAB Joint Forcible Entry at JRTC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771913" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

25th Infantry Division Soldiers integrated with Royal Thai Army and Indonesian Army Soldiers as a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) during a night air assault at Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk. 25th Combat Aviation Brigade utilized 16 UH-60 Blackhawks, three CH-47 Chinooks and four AH-64 Apaches to transport over 400 personal in total darkness for mass combat power for the Warrior Brigade at the start of JRTC. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)