25th CAB Joint Forcible Entry at JRTC

25th Infantry Division Soldiers integrated with Royal Thai Army and Indonesian Army Soldiers as a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) during a night air assault at Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk. 25th Combat Aviation Brigade utilized 16 UH-60 Blackhawks, three CH-47 Chinooks and four AH-64 Apaches to transport over 400 personal in total darkness for mass combat power for the Warrior Brigade at the start of JRTC. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)
Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 18:16
Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
