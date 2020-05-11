Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Fabrication Flight B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron's Fabrication Flight identifies damage and repairs it. The Fabrication Flight performs sheet metal repairs, paint jobs, advanced composite repairs and metal bonding on all the aircraft assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 18:03
    Fabrication
    Davis-Monthan
    NDI
    DM
    dynamic wing

