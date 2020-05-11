The 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron's Fabrication Flight identifies damage and repairs it. The Fabrication Flight performs sheet metal repairs, paint jobs, advanced composite repairs and metal bonding on all the aircraft assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771912
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-PB513-867
|Filename:
|DOD_108051187
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 355th Fabrication Flight B-Roll, by SrA Cheyenne Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT