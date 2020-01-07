JBER Salutes - Behind the Scenes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's virtual air show, JBER Salutes, was filmed over several days in July 2020. Featuring the Joint Forces Demonstration, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, interviews with service members, and short video stories about the 673d Force Support Squadron, Military Working Dog teams, Airfield Operations, Fire and Emergency Services, the parachute riggers of the 4th Quartermaster Detachment, U.S. Army Alaska, and more, this short teaser trailer displays the production values of videos which will be released Nov. 6 through 11, 2020, to mark Veterans Day.