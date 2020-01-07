Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Salutes Teaser

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's virtual air show, JBER Salutes, was filmed over several days in July 2020. Featuring the Joint Forces Demonstration, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, interviews with service members, and short video stories about the 673d Force Support Squadron, Military Working Dog teams, Airfield Operations, Fire and Emergency Services, the parachute riggers of the 4th Quartermaster Detachment, U.S. Army Alaska, and more, this short teaser trailer displays the production values of videos which will be released Nov. 6 through 11, 2020, to mark Veterans Day.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:14
    Alaska
    Air Show
    Veterans Day
    Open House
    F-22 Raptor
    Richardson
    Elmendorf
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    US Army Alaska
    USARAK
    JBER
    JBER Salutes
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration
    COVID Strike

