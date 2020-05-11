Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force, Moody receive Jolly Green II

    GA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Airman Megan Estrada 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    The 23d Wing and 347th Rescue Group leadership received the Air Force’s first two HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters. The delivery of the new model is significant to the personnel recovery mission as it begins the transition from the predecessor, the HH-60G Pave Hawk, which has been flown for more than 26 years.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force, Moody receive Jolly Green II, by Amn Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    Flying Tigers
    23d Wing
    347th Rescue Group
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    15th Air Force
    HH-60W Jolly Green II

