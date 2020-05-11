The 23d Wing and 347th Rescue Group leadership received the Air Force’s first two HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters. The delivery of the new model is significant to the personnel recovery mission as it begins the transition from the predecessor, the HH-60G Pave Hawk, which has been flown for more than 26 years.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771904
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-WE075-600
|Filename:
|DOD_108050971
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force, Moody receive Jolly Green II, by Amn Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT