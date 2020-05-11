Army chaplain shares experiences during 2020 Fort McCoy Veterans Day Prayer Luncheon, Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771896" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This short video also highlights Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Vicente V. Cepeda Jr., deputy chaplain for the 88th Readiness Division, giving a his presentation Nov. 5, 2020, at the featured guest speaker for the 2020 Veterans Day Prayer Luncheon at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. A small group of people participated in the socially distanced event honoring America's military veterans. The program was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)