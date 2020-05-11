Air Force, Moody receive first Jolly Green II

The 23d Wing and 347th Rescue Group leadership received the Air Force’s first two HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters. The delivery of the new model is significant to the personnel recovery mission as it begins the transition from the predecessor, the HH-60G Pave Hawk, which has been flown for more than 26 years.
|11.05.2020
|11.05.2020 15:51
|B-Roll
|771895
|201105-F-HB610-532
|DOD_108050894
|00:05:06
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
