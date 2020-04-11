A salute to all the veterans who served wearing the uniform and who continue to serve at USASAC.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 16:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771890
|VIRIN:
|201105-A-IK167-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108050865
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Salute to USASAC's Veterans, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT