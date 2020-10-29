Impact Aid 2020

Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor encourages Team Redstone to fill out the 2020 Impact Aid forms and return them to their child's school.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 13:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|771884
|VIRIN:
|201029-O-LJ922-142
|Filename:
|DOD_108050725
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT