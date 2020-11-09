Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th AW 2020 SAPR Briefing Video

    OH, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darrell Sydnor 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    2020 SAPR Briefing by 445th Airlift Wing, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Commander, Lt Col Karen Gharst.

    Music
    Song:Kings and Queens [Solo]
    Album: VM047 Dark Documentary
    Artist: Magnum Opus [ASCAP]
    From: Universal Production Music | www.universalproductionmusic.com | Killer Tracks | www.killertracks.com | sales@killertracks.com | 800.454.5537

    Song: Moonlight Highway [Alternative Version]
    Album: NM250 Brit Pop (Medium Tempo)
    Artist: Timothy Paruszkiewicz [BMI],Stephen Phillips [BMI]
    From: Universal Production Music | www.unippmglobal.com | Killer Tracks | www.killertracks.com | sales@killertracks.com | 800.454.5537

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 14:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 771881
    VIRIN: 200911-F-PK188-950
    Filename: DOD_108050721
    Length: 00:08:00
    Location: OH, US

    TAGS

    AFRC
    SAPR
    445th Airlift Wing
    445 AW

