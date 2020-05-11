Watch USASAC's Deputy to the Commanding General, Dr. Myra Gray, give a presentation at the Chamber of Commerce Redstone Update on the morning of November 5th, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 14:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|771878
|VIRIN:
|201105-A-IK167-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108050706
|Length:
|00:15:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USASAC's Redstone Update for the Huntsville, AL Chamber of Commerce, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
