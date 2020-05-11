Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASAC's Redstone Update for the Huntsville, AL Chamber of Commerce

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Watch USASAC's Deputy to the Commanding General, Dr. Myra Gray, give a presentation at the Chamber of Commerce Redstone Update on the morning of November 5th, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 14:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771878
    VIRIN: 201105-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108050706
    Length: 00:15:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Hanson
    USASAC

