Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights Air Combat Command’s “Agile Flag” exercise, incorporating the “Lead Wing” concept for agile combat employment, a test run of modified ATAGS “G-suits” for female pilots, and an ICBM test launch by Global Strike Command for increased global readiness and lethality.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 13:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771877
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-BL404-120
|Filename:
|DOD_108050700
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Agile Flag 21-1, re-designed G-Suits, and Testing the Minuteman III., by SrA Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS
