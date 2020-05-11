Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Agile Flag 21-1, re-designed G-Suits, and Testing the Minuteman III.

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights Air Combat Command’s “Agile Flag” exercise, incorporating the “Lead Wing” concept for agile combat employment, a test run of modified ATAGS “G-suits” for female pilots, and an ICBM test launch by Global Strike Command for increased global readiness and lethality.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 13:21
