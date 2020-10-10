Women of the Ohio National Guard participate in a controlled women's hunt on the grounds of Camp James A Garfield in Newton Falls, Ohio in accordance with the natural resource management guidelines.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 14:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771875
|VIRIN:
|201010-Z-VV669-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108050691
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|NEWTON FALLS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard hosts controlled women's hunt for conservation (WITH LOWER THIRDS), by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
