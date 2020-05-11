Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from boat fire near Barnegat Inlet, N.J.

    ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen after their boat caught fire approximately 34 miles east of Barnegat Inlet, N.J., Nov. 5, 2020. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew safely hoisted both fishermen and transported them to Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall Township, N.J., where they were met by family. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 13:38
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US 

    #coastguard #uscg #rescue #newjersey #airstation #mh65 #dolphinhelicopter #boatfire #fishermen

