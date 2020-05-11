The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen after their boat caught fire approximately 34 miles east of Barnegat Inlet, N.J., Nov. 5, 2020. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew safely hoisted both fishermen and transported them to Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall Township, N.J., where they were met by family. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771874
|VIRIN:
|201105-G-G0105-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_108050690
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from boat fire near Barnegat Inlet, N.J., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT