Coast Guard rescues 2 from boat fire near Barnegat Inlet, N.J.

The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen after their boat caught fire approximately 34 miles east of Barnegat Inlet, N.J., Nov. 5, 2020. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew safely hoisted both fishermen and transported them to Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall Township, N.J., where they were met by family. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)