    101st CAB takes new Army Combat Fitness Test

    GERMANY

    11.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma and Sgt. Renee Seruntine

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned 5th Battalion and Headquarters and Headquarters Company take the Army Combat Fitness test in Romania and Germany. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Renee Seruntine and Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771864
    VIRIN: 201105-Z-PJ019-015
    Filename: DOD_108050616
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: DE

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Physical training

    TAGS

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Screaming Eagles
    Wings of Destiny
    Strong Europe
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    Atlantic Resolve

