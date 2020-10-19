U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors with Georgia Liaison Team 12 conduct a patrol prior to the Mission Rehearsal Exercise near Vaziani Training Area Georgia, Oct. 20, 2020. The Mission Rehearsal Exercise is a training and assessment focused on preparing the Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 10:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771851
|VIRIN:
|201020-M-XY415-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108050425
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|GE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patrol around Bahgram Airfield, by Sgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
