Patrol around Bahgram Airfield

U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors with Georgia Liaison Team 12 conduct a patrol prior to the Mission Rehearsal Exercise near Vaziani Training Area Georgia, Oct. 20, 2020. The Mission Rehearsal Exercise is a training and assessment focused on preparing the Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)