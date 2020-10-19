Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLS and TCCC with Georgian Counterparts

    GEORGIA

    10.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. Devin Andrews 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen with Georgia Liaison Team 12 and Commander Marc McNaughton with Georgia Liaison Team 12 work with a KVG interpreter to give Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Combat Lifesaver courses to the soldiers with the 32nd Georgian Infantry Battalion prior to the Mission Rehearsal Exercise in Vaziani Training Area Georgia, Oct. 19, 2020. The Mission Rehearsal Exercise is a training and assessment focused on preparing the Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771850
    VIRIN: 201019-M-XY415-1001
    Filename: DOD_108050422
    Length: 00:11:58
    Location: GE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLS and TCCC with Georgian Counterparts, by Sgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    U.S.
    GDP
    MRE
    Key Leader Engagement
    TCCC
    MaxxPro
    BAF
    CLS
    Bilateral
    Marines
    Partnership
    Deployment
    Tbilisi
    MCSCG
    GLT
    GDF
    GTT
    Vaziani
    M2A2
    RSM
    Algeti
    GLT12
    GTT12
    32GIB
    GIB
    Georgia Liaison Team 12
    Georgia Training Team 12
    Patuhk
    Alim Dara
    Kirby2

