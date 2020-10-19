U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen with Georgia Liaison Team 12 and Commander Marc McNaughton with Georgia Liaison Team 12 work with a KVG interpreter to give Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Combat Lifesaver courses to the soldiers with the 32nd Georgian Infantry Battalion prior to the Mission Rehearsal Exercise in Vaziani Training Area Georgia, Oct. 19, 2020. The Mission Rehearsal Exercise is a training and assessment focused on preparing the Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 10:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771850
|VIRIN:
|201019-M-XY415-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108050422
|Length:
|00:11:58
|Location:
|GE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLS and TCCC with Georgian Counterparts, by Sgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
