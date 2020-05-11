Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Length of Service Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.05.2020

    Video by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Length of Service Ceremony, November 2020

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 09:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771849
    VIRIN: 201105-A-VE918-444
    Filename: DOD_108050419
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Length of Service Ceremony, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    baumholder
    USAGRP
    length of service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT