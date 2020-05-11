Joe Gordon and The Air Force Small Business Technology Transfer (AF STTR) program, a $97M small business program, is reaching out to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with an opportunity for funding research and development through strategic partnerships with small businesses. The Air Force SBIR/STTR is setup to address barriers that exist in the traditional Air Force Acquisition process. The AF SBIR/STTR has expanded the use of Open Topic solicitations, eliminating lengthy and cumbersome proposal processes. This allowed the Air Force to reach thinkers who might not have otherwise considered doing business with the U.S. government.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 09:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771838
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-IG183-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108050370
|Length:
|00:17:18
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HBCU Joe Gordon, by Michael Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
