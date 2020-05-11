Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HBCU Joe Gordon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Michael Madero 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Joe Gordon and The Air Force Small Business Technology Transfer (AF STTR) program, a $97M small business program, is reaching out to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with an opportunity for funding research and development through strategic partnerships with small businesses. The Air Force SBIR/STTR is setup to address barriers that exist in the traditional Air Force Acquisition process. The AF SBIR/STTR has expanded the use of Open Topic solicitations, eliminating lengthy and cumbersome proposal processes. This allowed the Air Force to reach thinkers who might not have otherwise considered doing business with the U.S. government.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 09:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771838
    VIRIN: 201105-F-IG183-1002
    Filename: DOD_108050370
    Length: 00:17:18
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HBCU Joe Gordon, by Michael Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HUBU AF SBIR/STTR SBIR STTR T3 collider

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT