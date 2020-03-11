Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    245th Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Birthday Pageant

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    The 245th Birthday Pageant on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island commemorates the remembrance of our history.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal and Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 08:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771834
    VIRIN: 201103-M-JY586-1001
    Filename: DOD_108050355
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    parris island
    marine corps
    recruit training
    h&s battalion
    oorah
    weeklyvideos
    245th birthday pageant

