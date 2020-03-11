The 245th Birthday Pageant on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island commemorates the remembrance of our history.
(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal and Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
|11.03.2020
|11.05.2020 08:13
|Video Productions
|771834
|201103-M-JY586-1001
|DOD_108050355
|00:03:43
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|1
|1
|0
This work, 245th Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Birthday Pageant, by Cpl Yamil Casarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
