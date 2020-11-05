Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Base App

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonia Herrera 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The RAF Mildenhall base app gives you the most up to date information regarding the mission, COVID-19, and much more.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 04:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771825
    VIRIN: 201105-F-SQ340-821
    Filename: DOD_108050266
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Base App, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100 Air Refueling Wing
    base app
    COVID-19

