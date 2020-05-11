Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division celebrates 245 years of warfighting

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls and Cpl. Josue Marquez

    3rd Marine Division   

    3d Marine Division joins the Marine Corps in celebrating 245 years of warfighting excellence and uncommon valor. United States Marines define the world's image of elite warriors. We take great pride in the legacy built by those who came before us and in carrying that legacy into the future. Capabilities, battlefields, and adversaries change, but Marines continue to adapt to every challenge - prepared to fight and win wherever and whenever our Nation calls. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Josue Marquez and Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)

