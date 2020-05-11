3d Marine Division celebrates 245 years of warfighting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771822" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

3d Marine Division joins the Marine Corps in celebrating 245 years of warfighting excellence and uncommon valor. United States Marines define the world's image of elite warriors. We take great pride in the legacy built by those who came before us and in carrying that legacy into the future. Capabilities, battlefields, and adversaries change, but Marines continue to adapt to every challenge - prepared to fight and win wherever and whenever our Nation calls. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Josue Marquez and Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)