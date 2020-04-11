(201104-N-WI365-5000)
INDIAN OCEAN - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) conducts a photo exercise (PHOTOEX) with the INS Sindhuraj (S 57) along with ships from the Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) during Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 23:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771815
|VIRIN:
|201104-N-WI365-5000
|Filename:
|DOD_108050158
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, McCain participates in PHOTOEX during Malabar 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT