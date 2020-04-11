McCain participates in PHOTOEX during Malabar 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



INDIAN OCEAN - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) conducts a photo exercise (PHOTOEX) with the INS Sindhuraj (S 57) along with ships from the Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) during Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released