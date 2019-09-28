Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Neighbors to Friends: Kadena Youth Center hosts culture exchange

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.28.2019

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Children from Okinawa and the Kadena Youth Center play and interact with each other during Cultural Exchange Day, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. In addition to playing American and Japanese games, the children enjoyed American and Japanese cuisine. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2019
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 03:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771809
    VIRIN: 190928-F-DM566-2001
    Filename: DOD_108050141
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

