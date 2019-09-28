From Neighbors to Friends: Kadena Youth Center hosts culture exchange

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Children from Okinawa and the Kadena Youth Center play and interact with each other during Cultural Exchange Day, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. In addition to playing American and Japanese games, the children enjoyed American and Japanese cuisine. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)