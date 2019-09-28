From Neighbors to Friends: Kadena Youth Center hosts culture exchange

Children from Okinawa and the Kadena Youth Center play and interact with each other during Cultural Exchange Day, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. In addition to playing American and Japanese games, the children enjoyed American and Japanese cuisine. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
