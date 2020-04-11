Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett's Memorial Service

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Admiral Charles Ray, Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, delivers remarks at Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett's memorial service at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Garrett was killed in a plane crash during a training mission. Video courtesy of National Naval Aviation Museum.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 21:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 771805
    VIRIN: 201104-G-XX000-001
    Filename: DOD_108050120
    Length: 00:39:48
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    TAGS

    Memorial Service
    Pensacola
    National Naval Aviation Museum
    FLA
    Aviator
    Ancient Albatross
    Adm. Charles Ray
    Commandant's Leadership Series

