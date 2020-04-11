Admiral Charles Ray, Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, delivers remarks at Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett's memorial service at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Garrett was killed in a plane crash during a training mission. Video courtesy of National Naval Aviation Museum.
