Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Laid to Rest

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Morgan Burgess and Sgt. Shannon Doherty

    Communication Directorate             

    Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Bruce W. Carter was laid to rest, Nov. 4, in Arlington National Cemetery, Va. He gave his life during the Vietnam War in order to protect his fellow Marines.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shannon Doherty and Lance Cpl. Morgan Burgess)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 20:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771797
    VIRIN: 201104-M-EA532-920
    Filename: DOD_108050094
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 
    Hometown: SCHENECTADY, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laid to Rest, by LCpl Morgan Burgess and Sgt Shannon Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT