Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Bruce W. Carter was laid to rest, Nov. 4, in Arlington National Cemetery, Va. He gave his life during the Vietnam War in order to protect his fellow Marines.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shannon Doherty and Lance Cpl. Morgan Burgess)
November 4, 2020
|11.04.2020 20:22
|Location:
Arlington National Cemetery, VA
