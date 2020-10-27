Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS MWR Beer Fest

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Deccio 

    AFN Sasebo

    MWR on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held a beer festival to help bring the community together and increase moral.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 19:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771789
    VIRIN: 201027-N-MH057-885
    Filename: DOD_108049984
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAGASAKI, JP

    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor
    MWR

