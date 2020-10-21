Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Sasebo Pacific Spotlight Featuring EM3 Miles Silva

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.21.2020

    Video by Seaman John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    EM3 Miles Silva uses music production to help express himself while off duty in Japan.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 19:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771788
    VIRIN: 201021-N-TU805-781
    Filename: DOD_108049983
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NAGASAKI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor

