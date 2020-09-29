Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Post Office Renovation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.29.2020

    Video by Seaman John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Fleet Post Office on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo is undergoing some major renovations which will streamline the mailing process on base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 19:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771779
    VIRIN: 200929-N-TU805-595
    Filename: DOD_108049970
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Post Office Renovation, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT