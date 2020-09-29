The Fleet Post Office on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo is undergoing some major renovations which will streamline the mailing process on base.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 19:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771779
|VIRIN:
|200929-N-TU805-595
|Filename:
|DOD_108049970
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Post Office Renovation, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT