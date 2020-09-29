The MWR library provides a great outlet for Sailors in the CFAS community, both for entertainment and education.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 19:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|771777
|VIRIN:
|200929-N-PE072-211
|Filename:
|DOD_108049967
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Sasebo Pacific Spotlight Featuring the MWR Library, by SN Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT