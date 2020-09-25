Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Sasebo Pacific Spotlight Featuring AS3 Jonathan Cooper

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Deccio 

    AFN Sasebo

    AS3 Jonathan Cooper, the lowest ranking member of his shop, shows his true value while effectively operating multi-million dollar machinery.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor
    NBU-7

