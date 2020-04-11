Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Shoutout For Chicago Bears

    CUBA

    11.04.2020

    Video by Dawn Grimes 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    HN Hunter Leschman from Chicago wishes family Happy Veteran's Day and Go Bears from Guantanamo Bay Cuba.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 14:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 771744
    VIRIN: 201104-D-NI099-457
    Filename: DOD_108049481
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CU
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US

    TAGS

    Chicago Bears
    Veterans Day

