HN Anthony Licatta, from Long Island, based at Naval Hospital in Guantanamo Bay Cuba wishes family back home a happy Veteran's Day and Go Giants.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 14:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|771742
|VIRIN:
|201104-D-NI099-311
|Filename:
|DOD_108049399
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CU
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New York Giants Happy Veterans Day to Everybody Back Home, by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
