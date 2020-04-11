Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATC Pocket app promo 3

    MS, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Richard Meuse 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Video Highlighting and promoting App for funding and development.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771733
    VIRIN: 201104-F-GZ889-002
    Filename: DOD_108049265
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATC Pocket app promo 3, by Richard Meuse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    AFINNOFET
    Spark Tank2021 ATC Pocket app promo

