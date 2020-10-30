Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Resilient USAR families

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Pfc. James Bishop 

    206th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Chris Piehler and his wife Ella work together building a resilient Military Family.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771729
    VIRIN: 201030-A-OJ134-901
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108049233
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, US 
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resilient USAR families, by PFC James Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    #4ESC #300SUSBDE #350HRCo #Militaryfamilies #militaryfamilymonth2020 #monthofthemilitaryfamily #usar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT