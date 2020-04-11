Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Wingman

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Courtesy Video

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kalei Sloan, 7th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, stationed at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and Capt. Benjamin Kram, 509th Bomb Wing Innovations Director at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, pitch their collaborative innovation idea for Project Wingman for the U.S. Air Force’s Spark Tank competition. Project Wingman is a mobile application that provides a solution to combat the rise of DUIs, Sexual Assaults, and Suicides in the military, as well as modernize the sponsorship program. (Courtesy Video)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Wingman, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

