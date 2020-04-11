video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771714" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kalei Sloan, 7th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, stationed at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, and Capt. Benjamin Kram, 509th Bomb Wing Innovations Director at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, pitch their collaborative innovation idea for Project Wingman for the U.S. Air Force’s Spark Tank competition. Project Wingman is a mobile application that provides a solution to combat the rise of DUIs, Sexual Assaults, and Suicides in the military, as well as modernize the sponsorship program. (Courtesy Video)