    Navy Reserve Town Hall

    FT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Nathan Quinn  

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    The Navy Reserve is designed to be the strategic depth to the Navy, Marine, and joint forces.

    Vice Admiral John Mustin and Navy Reserve Force Master Chief Chris Kotz will have a live town hall to talk about their plan for the future of the Navy Reserve to Accelerate transformation.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 12:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771708
    VIRIN: 201103-D-UU395-228
    Filename: DOD_108049152
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FT MEADE, MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Reserve Town Hall, by Nathan Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve
    Vice Admiral John Mustin
    Force Master Chief Chris Kotz
    Accelerate transformation
