A COVID-19 Lockdown Message from Colonel Kurt and Kristina Wendt
#Pathfinders,
As we enter into round two of lockdown, please know that you are not alone. Below are a list of our agencies that are here to help you get through this challenging time.
Remember to check on your wingman and look out for one another.
Chapel: 314-268-3343
Military Family Life Counsellor: 07766-623-560 | 07748-255-664
Mental Health Clinic: 314-268-4504
Military OneSource: 1-800-342-9647
AFRC: 314-268-3557
HAWC: 314-226-2710
We know that you will continue to excel in the face of obstacles, and we know that you will continue to #LightTheWay!
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 12:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|771704
|VIRIN:
|201103-F-NC256-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108049110
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|UG
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, A COVID-19 Lockdown Message from Colonel Kurt and Kristina Wendt, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
