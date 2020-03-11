Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A COVID-19 Lockdown Message from Colonel Kurt and Kristina Wendt

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UGANDA

    11.03.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    #Pathfinders,

    As we enter into round two of lockdown, please know that you are not alone. Below are a list of our agencies that are here to help you get through this challenging time.

    Remember to check on your wingman and look out for one another.

    Chapel: 314-268-3343
    Military Family Life Counsellor: 07766-623-560 | 07748-255-664
    Mental Health Clinic: 314-268-4504
    Military OneSource: 1-800-342-9647
    AFRC: 314-268-3557
    HAWC: 314-226-2710

    We know that you will continue to excel in the face of obstacles, and we know that you will continue to #LightTheWay!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 12:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 771704
    VIRIN: 201103-F-NC256-001
    Filename: DOD_108049110
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: UG

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A COVID-19 Lockdown Message from Colonel Kurt and Kristina Wendt, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    Lockdown
    501st
    LightTheWay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT