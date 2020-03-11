A COVID-19 Lockdown Message from Colonel Kurt and Kristina Wendt

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



#Pathfinders,



As we enter into round two of lockdown, please know that you are not alone. Below are a list of our agencies that are here to help you get through this challenging time.



Remember to check on your wingman and look out for one another.



Chapel: 314-268-3343

Military Family Life Counsellor: 07766-623-560 | 07748-255-664

Mental Health Clinic: 314-268-4504

Military OneSource: 1-800-342-9647

AFRC: 314-268-3557

HAWC: 314-226-2710



We know that you will continue to excel in the face of obstacles, and we know that you will continue to #LightTheWay!