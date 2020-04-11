Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
332nd Red Tails Football Feature
(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
11.04.2020
Gen. Joe Kunkle talks about the AF Academy wearing Red Tail uniforms.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 11:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|771696
|VIRIN:
|201104-Z-DS155-100
|Filename:
|DOD_108049030
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Copyright Information
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
332nd Red Tails Football Feature
LEAVE A COMMENT