Physical Therapy Dynamic Warm-ups for Injury Prevention
JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES
09.24.2020
October is National Physical Therapy Month?
A few 59th Medical Wing phsyical therapy interns share how to prepare for your workouts though dynamic warm-ups and avoid injury for your PT tests!
Keep your eye out on Fridays for our videos to assist in physical components of the test!
09.24.2020
11.04.2020 01:06
Series
771653
201014-F-JG587-1001
DOD_108048318
00:02:43
JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
