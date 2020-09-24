Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Physical Therapy Dynamic Warm-ups for Injury Prevention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    October is National Physical Therapy Month?
    A few 59th Medical Wing phsyical therapy interns share how to prepare for your workouts though dynamic warm-ups and avoid injury for your PT tests!
    Keep your eye out on Fridays for our videos to assist in physical components of the test!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 01:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 771653
    VIRIN: 201014-F-JG587-1001
    Filename: DOD_108048318
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical Therapy Dynamic Warm-ups for Injury Prevention, by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    pt test
    workout
    fitness
    PT Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT