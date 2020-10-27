Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Information Group 245th Marine Corps Birthday Video

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.27.2020

    Video by Cpl. Nicholas Filca 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lester Gerber, commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, III MIG Sergeant Major, present a birthday message for the Marines of III MIG at Okinawa Peace Memorial Park in Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 27, 2020. III MIG continues to be the vanguard of III MEF by providing informational, cyber, and fire support throughout the Indo-Pacific Command, honoring its roots that began in World War II, and assisting III MEF to be a guardian of the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Filca)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 02:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771651
    VIRIN: 201027-M-SK440-1001
    Filename: DOD_108048310
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Information Group 245th Marine Corps Birthday Video, by Cpl Nicholas Filca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Birthday
    Marines
    III MIG
    INDOPACOM

