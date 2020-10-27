III MEF Information Group 245th Marine Corps Birthday Video

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lester Gerber, commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, III MIG Sergeant Major, present a birthday message for the Marines of III MIG at Okinawa Peace Memorial Park in Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 27, 2020. III MIG continues to be the vanguard of III MEF by providing informational, cyber, and fire support throughout the Indo-Pacific Command, honoring its roots that began in World War II, and assisting III MEF to be a guardian of the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Filca)
LEAVE A COMMENT