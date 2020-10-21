Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    People First as told by 1SBCT, 4ID Soldiers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, both battalions from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, discuss what placing people first means to them at Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 23:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771647
    VIRIN: 201021-A-UQ561-001
    Filename: DOD_108048254
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    4ID
    FORSCOM
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    US Army
    people first
    people are the priority
    Mountain Post Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT