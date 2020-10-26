Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Keen Sword

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    AFN Misawa

    Pilots, from the 33rd Rescue Squadron, take part in Keen Sword, an exercise that over 9,000 service members took part in all across Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 22:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771643
    VIRIN: 201026-N-KP948-0001
    Filename: DOD_108048250
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keen Sword, by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Keen Sword
    Lethality
    US Japan Alliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT