    Kunsan Night Hype

    47, SOUTH KOREA

    10.29.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Herbert-William Bracy 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kunsan night operations in training environments and scenarios

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 23:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771642
    VIRIN: 110320-F-FO546-001
    Filename: DOD_108048249
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: 47, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Night Hype, by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    night
    F-16
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    nighttime
    fighter
    flight line
    flightline
    Wolf Pack
    Falcon
    8FW

